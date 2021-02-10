New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14, which is just two weeks away from its finale recently witnesses a shocking mid-week eviction. In the recent episode, we saw Abhinav Shukla exiting the doors of BB house after connections voted against the non-deserving contestant.

As soon as this news broke out not just his wife Rubina Dilaik was heartbroken but all the TV celebs out their rose in an uproar. They immediately took to their social media handle and expressed their views on the mid-week eviction.

Among the first ones were former Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai and Kamya Punjabi, who called Abhinav's eviction 'unfair'. Taking to Twitter Rashami wrote, "Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human Revolving hearts. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav (sic).”

 

Whereas, Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me (sic)!”

 

Apart from them Shefali Bagga, Amit Tandon and Shardul Pandit also took to their Twitter and called Abhinav 'winner'.

Here have a look:

 

Abhinav Shukla journey in BB house

Abhinav was one of the oldest contestants of BB 14, he was known for his calmness on the show even in the worst situations. His journey so far has been less bumpy as compare to others, however, he was often criticised for not involving much in the house matters.

Currently, he was in news due to a tiff with Rakhi Sawant who went overboard to woo the actor. She called Abhinav "tharki", which worsened the situation because Rubina in a fit of rage threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi. As a result, Rubina got nominated till the end of the season.

 
 
 
Abhinav's love for Rubina was quite talked about, as he never failed to take his wife's stand even if she was wrong. And this made the couple going in the show. 

Well, not many understood Abhinav's strategy, however, he was one of the strongest contest of the house. His sudden eviction has come as a shock to many, as the actor was playing well and he knew how to grab the attention.   

