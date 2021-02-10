Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla's sudden eviction left everyone including Rashami Desai, Amit Tandon, Kamya Punjabi in shock. Scroll down to see their reactions

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14, which is just two weeks away from its finale recently witnesses a shocking mid-week eviction. In the recent episode, we saw Abhinav Shukla exiting the doors of BB house after connections voted against the non-deserving contestant.

As soon as this news broke out not just his wife Rubina Dilaik was heartbroken but all the TV celebs out their rose in an uproar. They immediately took to their social media handle and expressed their views on the mid-week eviction.

Among the first ones were former Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai and Kamya Punjabi, who called Abhinav's eviction 'unfair'. Taking to Twitter Rashami wrote, "Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human Revolving hearts. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav (sic).”

Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human 💞. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav ✊🏻❤️@RubiDilaik @ashukla09 #BB14 🥇 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 9, 2021

Whereas, Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me (sic)!”

Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 9, 2021

Apart from them Shefali Bagga, Amit Tandon and Shardul Pandit also took to their Twitter and called Abhinav 'winner'.

Here have a look:

That’s really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on?ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the #BB14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 9, 2021

If it is over, then you went in a gentleman and come out a gentleman. You handled yourself with grace and maturity and deserved to be in the finals and probably win in my eyes! Take a bow bro👏👏👏#AbhinavShukla #BigBoss14 #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/CVBPfdl9NA — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) February 9, 2021

Abhinav Shukla journey in BB house

Abhinav was one of the oldest contestants of BB 14, he was known for his calmness on the show even in the worst situations. His journey so far has been less bumpy as compare to others, however, he was often criticised for not involving much in the house matters.

Currently, he was in news due to a tiff with Rakhi Sawant who went overboard to woo the actor. She called Abhinav "tharki", which worsened the situation because Rubina in a fit of rage threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi. As a result, Rubina got nominated till the end of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Abhinav's love for Rubina was quite talked about, as he never failed to take his wife's stand even if she was wrong. And this made the couple going in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Well, not many understood Abhinav's strategy, however, he was one of the strongest contest of the house. His sudden eviction has come as a shock to many, as the actor was playing well and he knew how to grab the attention.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv