Bigg Boss 14: There is sad news for all the Rubina Dilaik fans as Bigg Boss has nominated the actress till the end of the season. Read on to know why

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has finally entered its last month, now as the show is inching closer towards the finale, makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep its viewers glued to their television sets. In the recent episode, we saw Rahul Vaidya getting save from this week's elimination and all thanks to Nikki Tamboli who picked singer above her friend Abhinav Shukla.

Now we have got recent update straight from the BB house which will leave all the Rubina Dilaik's fans sad. Yes, you read it right the news is about Rubina however fans need not to worry as she is not getting eliminated this week.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, to add a twist to the show and to keep the viewers at their toes, BB makers have nominated Rubina Dilaik throughout the end of the season, which means for three weeks till February 21.

Rubina is nominated for throwing bucket full of water on Rakhi Sawant, so in order to punish the TV actress, Bigg Boss nominated her till the end of the season, which means TV actress will not be able to participate in Ticket to Finale task.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the oldest and strongest contestants of this season, the actress on her own gave tough fights to all the men in the house including Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya. Now if this news turns out to be true then her fans will create great uproar on the social media platforms.

Meanwhile, today we will see contestants fighting for the Luxury Budget Task, however, soon Bigg Boss will cancel it as the housemates will not be interested after Rubina and Rakhi Sawant's controversial fight. Also, BB will heavily scold Abhinav Shukla and will say that he is now least interested to win the task.

