Netizens have already chosen the side and are declaring singer Rahul Vaidya the winner of BB 14 house, know the reason why

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss house welcomed contestants like Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Kavita Kaushik and many others who are making the show even spicier and filled with drama. However, it looks like the netizens have already chosen the side and are declaring singer Rahul Vaidya the winner of BB 14 house and it all happened as Rahul started showing his outspoken nature and fearless attitude and fans are loving it.

The Toofani seniors- Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan also supported Rahul in the show. Even the host Salman Khan was all praises for him as Rahul does the tasks in the house gracefully.

Recently, Rahul was boycotted by the contestants of Bigg Boss house as Pavitra and Rahul had a heated argument as she accused that Rahul was defaming her by telling others that she has a crush on Abhinav Shukla, who is married to Rubina Dilaik. As Pavitra and Rahul were fighting over it, Rubina and Abhinav supported Pavitra and said she should ignore him as he has a crass personality.

Rahul's words did not go well with the inmates and all of them boycotted him but he gained support from the outside world of Bigg Boss and fans made him trend on Twitter.

Some of the users even said that he is next Gautam Gulati of Bigg Boss 14. While others said, "The Week of BB 2020 belongs to #RahulVaidya. The entire house seems to be against him. He is the biggest Contestant of this Season. Love him or hate him but you can't ignore him. #BB14 #BiggBoss14."

His latest fight with Jaan in which he said that Kumar Sanu's son is a product of nepotism. Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. The netizens supported him and said that he is a lone wolf and he just called a spade a spade.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma