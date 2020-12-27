Asim is currently busy shooting for the music videos. Recently, he was seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s single, Veham, alongside Sakshi Malik.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz has now finally revealed the reason why he turned down the offer to re-enter Bigg Boss house. Recently, the actor-model was offered to get back on the show again but he turned it down. In the Bigg Boss 14 season, the makers have welcomed several previous contestants as the challengers to make the show even more interesting.

Asim was the runner up of Bigg Boss 13 and he garnered much attention in the previous season and he has a massive following on social media. Now, the actor has said that he is doing well for himself and he was not ready to re-enter the show.

Asim in an interview with entertainment portal said that he was offered to re-enter Bigg Boss house but he had to spent 140 days in there and he was not ready for that because it takes a toll on your head to distance yourself from the outer world and he recently recovered from it so he was not ready to get back and repeat the things yet again.

He was quoted saying, "This is not the right time for me to go. I thought I have just recovered and doing good in my life. If I get a chance I will go. But at that time when I was offered, I wasn’t ready to be very honest."

Bigg Boss 14 has seen the entry of several former contestants. As the show began, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan entered as ‘seniors’ for a two-week stint in the house and were given special powers.

