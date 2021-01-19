Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says that she will produce her babies without doing anything wrong, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss house has become interesting with fun banters of Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla. The entertainer of the house has now developed feelings for Abhinav and she constantly keeps craving for his attention and never shies away to express her feelings for him.

In the latest episode, Rakhi opened up in front of Sonali Phogat and expressed that she has genuine feelings for Abhinav Shukla. She also said that after her breakup with Abhishek Awasthi no man entered her life and after that, she has been very lonely.

She further adds to it that she has everything and she does not want to break the relationship of Abhinav and Rubina but all she wants is little attention from Abhinav. Rakhi even said that she wants to take Abhinav out on coffee dates and wants to watch films with him.

However, after this, she started sobbing and said that her husband does not care about her and she can't keep running behind him. To which, Sonali replies and says that if she has so many problems then she should take divorce from Ritesh and find someone else.

Rakhi continues and says that Ritesh will never come in front of anyone and she thinks that he will never accept if they have kids in the future. After this, Rakhi makes a shocking revelation and says that she has frozen her eggs, and once she gets out of the house she is going to ask Abhinav, Rubina, and his family if he can become her donor.

Rakhi says that she will produce her babies without doing anything wrong and is very clear about the target and will only respond if Abhinav takes the first move and thus she will go ahead with the plan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma