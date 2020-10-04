New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited 14th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss kicked off today with a grand premier where show host Salman Khan welcomed the 11 contestants along with the three “Toofani Seniors” Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, who will be acting as mentors.

The three seniors will control the house for the first two weeks. They will be responsible for the daily routine of the new contestants. Sidharth Shukla will take control of the bedroom, while the kitchen will be under Gauahar Khan. Hina Khan will be responsible for the personal things of the contestants. In these two weeks, the three will decide whether the contestants should be confirmed or not.

The list of contestants includes TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actor Eijaz Khan, south actor Nikki Tamboli, Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin, singer-model Sara?Gurpal, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh?Malkhani, Punjabi model Shehzad Deol, TV actress Pavitra Punia, Kumar Sanu’s singer son Jaan Kumar Sanu and another singer Rahul Vaidya.

While seven of the contestants entered the BB House for the high-voltage journey, Rubina Dilak, Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar were held with the ‘Rejected’ title. It will be intriguing to watch the fate of these four contestants who failed to pass the ‘BBQ test’.

While it is confirmed that self-proclaimed Godwoman Radhe Maa will not be seen as a contestant in the show, the precap showed that she will meet the contestants in Sunday's episode and also bless the Bigg Boss House.

This season is themed around 'Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab', in line with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bigg Boss14 will air on weekdays at 10:30 pm and at 9:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays on Colors TV.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta