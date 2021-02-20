Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Ahead of the grand finale, we are here for your help, and we will tell you when and where to watch the grand finale of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's finally the time to bid goodbye to the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is all set to take place on February 21, and netizens just can't keep calm. Currently, there are five finalists in the BB house- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant. There will be a tough clash between the contenders of this season, and on February 21, fans will get to know who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 14.

When will the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale show air?

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 will air on Sunday, February 21.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale?

The show will be aired on Colors TV at 9 PM. However, if you don't have a television at home, we have other options for you. You can watch the finale of this season on your phone screen. The show will be available on mobile applications-Voot and MX Player. You can even get the chance to watch the unedited version of the show over there.

For the uninitiated, the show started airing on the television screens last year in October, and since then, it has managed to hook the netizens with their masala-packed entertainment. This time, the show saw several changes as there were super seniors in the show- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla, who stayed for a few weeks in the BB house. After that, the challengers marked their entry in the show- Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, and Rakhi Sawant. From the challengers, only Rakhi is the one who made it to the finale.

