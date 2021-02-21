Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Now, it will be interesting to see who among the three reaches the top two position and whose dreams get shattered. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has its fans glued to their TV sets as the winner of the show is soon to be declared. But before that, the top two finalists have been announced by Salman Khan and they are Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Yes, Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the reality show. Meanwhile, we earlier informed you Rakhi Sawant exited the house with the money bag, and Aly Goni got evicted at the fourth position due to fewer votes.

Well, Bigg Boss 14's journey was not less than a rollercoaster ride and is not easy to survive for more than 100 days inside the BB house. However, our top three finalists made it possible by fighting all odds. They proved their mettle by winning the tasks and playing the game wisely and smartly.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv