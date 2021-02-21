New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the wait is over! Bigg Boss 14 has got its winner, and its none other than Rubina Dilaik. She emerged as the strongest contestant of the season, overcoming her fears and insecurities. The journey of the actress was no less than a rollercoaster ride. Many times she was criticised for her authoritative behaviour and aggression.

Not just this, she was also targeted for being a popular television actress and Colors TV face. Other contestants even taunted Rubina saying that the channel might favour her as she has been part of the show named Shakti. However, Rubina stayed strong and justified herself by lashing out at people who depreciated her job.

Rubina, who entered the house to save her broken marriage with her husband Abhinav Shukla, received immense love from her fans during her Bigg Boss journey. They supported the actress for her truthfulness, purity and her mind-blowing game.

She deserved to be the winner of the season, not just because she had a strong playing strategy but for proving herself each time during the task. Even after getting punished by Bigg Boss, Rubina gave her 100 per cent in the Ticket to Finale task and became the winner of it.

It's not easy to survive in the BB house for over 100 days. However, she, along with the other four finalists, made it possible. Rubina showed her mettle for the show and sent out the message that she is here to win the season at any cost.

For unversed, Rubina Dilaik becomes the sixth TV bahu to lift the Bigg Boss trophy. Earlier, Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar, Urvashi Dholakia, Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakar took the BB trophy home.

Congratulations! Rubina Dilaik for winning Bigg Boss 14.

