New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is nearing, and fans are going berserk to know who will be the winner. They are leaving no stones unturned to grab every piece of information related to the upcoming episode. Tonight we will see a final showdown between our top five finalists, namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Gony, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

Talking about the first finalist, Rubina has emerged as one of the strongest contestant fighting all the odds. Thereby increasing her chances to lift the trophy, and if she wins then, Rubina will be the 'sixth TV Bahu' to take home the BB trophy. Yes, you read it right, Rubina is not just a popular face of Colors TV, but also of Zee TV. She has given several prolific performances to the TV industry, making her the most loved bahu among the viewers.

Here are other five TV actresses who lifted the Bigg Boss trophy:

Shweta Tiwari

Bigg Boss 4's winner Shweta rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wherein she essayed the role of Prerna. In Bigg Boss, she gave a tough fight to The Great Khali and emerged as the first TV bahu to lift the BB trophy.

Juhi Parmar

Bigg Boss 5's winner Juhi rose to fame with Kumkum. The actress gave a tough fight to Bollywood actress Mahaek Chahal and emerged as the winner.

Urvashi Dholakia

Popularly known as Komolika, she grabbed eyeballs with her entry in Bigg Boss season 6. Urvashi was one of the strongest contestants and gave the tough fight to all actresses in the BB house. With her victory, Bigg Boss made the hattrick of TV bahus winning the title.

Shilpa Shinde

Original Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain won Bigg Boss season 11. She overpowered Hina Khan's popularity and emerged as the winner.

Dipika Kakar

Last but not least, Sasural Simar Ka actress lifted the Bigg Boss trophy in season 12. With this, she became the fifth bahu of Bigg Boss winning the title.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv