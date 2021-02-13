Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is evicted from BB house and with her Eijaz Khan is also out of the finale race. Now, with her elimination, we have got our top five contestants

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has got its two finalists in Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. Now as the finale is inching closer, viewers are eager to know who will be next to join these two contestants in the finale. So, here we are with inside scoop straight from the BB house.

As per Real Khabri, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is evicted from BB house and with her Eijaz Khan is also out of the finale race. Now, with her elimination, we have got our top five contestants who will fight for the Bigg Boss season 14's trophy.

Yes, you read it right, other than Nikki and Rakhi, the contestants who have reached the finale are none other than Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Gony. Well, the names are not at all surprising as Rubina and Rahul are one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Talking about Aly, even he has shown the metal to enter the finale.

Well, this news is going to be a treat to all Rubina fans, who have been rooting for her since day one. For unversed, the actress is serving a punishment for throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant for calling her husband Abhinav Shukla 'tharki'.

Now it will be interesting to see who among them lifts the trophy of this season. Will it be Rubina or Rahul or will there be a twist?

Bigg Boss 14's Grand Finale is going to take place on February 20-February 21, that is, next week. So, grab your seat belt tight, as the coming week is not going to be less than a rollercoaster ride.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, we will see Bigg Boss house celebrating Valentine's Day. As per reports doing rounds, BB will witness a surprise entry of Rahul Vadiya's girlfriend Disha Parmar. Also, there are reports that BB makers have planned a special and romantic 'date' for the couple. (click here to know about the lovebirds' special date)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv