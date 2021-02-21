Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Recently, the makers of BB house also released a promo in which host Salman Khan is seen giving a big surprise to Rakhi Sawant | WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is all set for its grand finale. The much-awaited finale will air tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV. Host Salman Khan is all geared up to reveal the name of the winner of this season. Ahead of the finale, the viewers are curiously waiting to know the inside news of Bigg Boss house. And, we have come up with some information about the BB house.

According to the report of Bigg Boss Khabri, Rakhi Sawant has decided to leave the show just a few hours before the finale. The 'Mai Hoon Na' actress was at the fifth number in the voting trends. Another news also came to light that Aly Goni has been evicted from Bigg Boss house as he received the least votes, as per reports. Khabri shared a post on Instagram, that read, "Rakhi Sawant decided to leave the show with a briefcase of Rs 14 lakhs."

Well, the Bigg Boss makers have not confirmed the report yet. However, if the report is true then the three finalists are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya.

Recently, the makers of BB house also released a promo in which host Salman Khan is seen giving a big surprise to Rakhi Sawant. In the video, he says, 'I am sending Riteish in the house.' Rakhi gets excited as she gets to know it. However, she soon gets disappointed when she gets to know that it is Riteish Deshmukh, and not her husband Riteish.

The Colors TV shared the promo with the caption that read, "@beingsalmankhan ne diya @rakhisawant2511 ko ek surprise! Aa rahe hain @riteishd milne #BB14 ke finalists se. Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par (sic)."

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Dharmendra, and many other guests will enter the show.

