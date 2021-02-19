Bigg Boss 14: Earlier, we informed you that BB makers are going to conduct a Mid-Week eviction, just like last year, however, BB makers have introduced a twist. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors most popular show Bigg Boss 14, is all set to close the curtains on February 21. As the Grand Finale is nearing, fans and contestants are getting excited as well as nervous. Fans are leaving no stones unturned to grab every piece of information related to the D-day. So, to ease down your task, here we are with a fresh gossip straight from the BB house.

Earlier, we informed you that BB makers are going to conduct a Mid-Week eviction, just like last year. Even host Salman Khan in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode mentioned about the eviction. However, now reports are doing rounds that there will be no eviction. Yes, you read it right, as per Bigg Boss Khabri, makers were planning to evict Nikki Tamboli in the mid-week eviction. However, seeing her commendable journey, they dropped the idea of eviction long back. Also, Salman mentioned about eviction just to create hype and news.

With no mid-week eviction taking place, our five finalists, that is, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Gony, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have reached straight to the finales.

Well, we are yet not sure whether this news is true or not, as makers have yet not reacted on the same. It will get confirmed only in tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see laughter queen Bharti Singh with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa entering the house to spread the laughter. Not just this, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will also enter BB house to promote his film Roohi co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. As per promo, the actor will be bringing some big news with him which will change the current scenario. Not mush have been revealed about what is the big news, however, it seems to be related to the mid-week eviction.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv