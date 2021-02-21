Bigg Boss 14: Trouble in marriage brought Rubina Dilaik into Bigg Boss house and made her the winner of the season. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has finally come to an end, with Rubina Dilaik winning Salman Khan's show. From being one of the rejected contestants to become the finalist, her journey has been incredible. Unlike other finalists, Rubina is the oldest contestant who survived for 140 days fighting all the odds.

Who is Rubina Dilaik?

Popular TV actress rose to fame from Zee TV's famous show Chotti Bahu and then there was no looking back for the actress. She has given several remarkable performances among which is Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, wherein she essayed the role of a transgender woman.

Why Rubina Dilaik entered Bigg Boss?

Trouble in paradise is the reason for Rubina's entry into BB house. Rubina got married to her long time boyfriend-now-husband in a lavish wedding in 2018. However, soon after their marriage, the couple started facing issues. The differences between them grew to the extent that they were about to get divorced. So to save her marriage, Rubina with her husband Abhinav Shukla entered the BB house.

Rubina Dilaik's Journey in BB house

Rubina emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the BB house giving, others a tough fight. No matter what co-housemates had thought of her, Rubina stood firm on her grounds and never let them mess with her mind. She received backlash for being Colors TV's famous bahu and garnering immense votes. However, she gave a befitting reply to those who belittle her hard work.

Showing her mettle for the show, Rubina never shied away from voicing her opinion in Bigg Boss house matters. She made sure that she is being-heard even if it meant pointing out host Salman Khan's disrespectful comment. Apart from her authoritative nature, Rubina had a perfect strategy to win the game. She utilised the power of two smartly and defeated everyone during her journey in the house.

Not just this, she made a loyal fan base by portraying her true self in the show. She even revealed one of the darkest secrets regarding her married life on national television, which won immense applause and support from the fans. They kept rooting for her even after being nominated for one whole week.

Her bonding in the house was the talk of the tinsel town, as who-so-ever entered the house supported the actress. Rubina was quite clear with her friendship rules in the BB house. She had said that for the sake of the game, she would never fake a friendship. Standing true to her words, Rubina distanced herself after a fight with Jasmin Bhasin. Also, she gave the Ticket to Finale task to Nikki Tamboli. Apart from all this, she also kept viewers entertained with her antics and mushy romance with her husband, Abhinav.

Well, it was quite fortunate to watch Rubina Dilaik gracing the Bigg Boss season 14.

