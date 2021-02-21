Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Host Salman Khan will announce the winner of this season tonight. Currently, there are five finalists in the BB house -- Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The grand finale of Bigg Boss is nearing and fans just can't hold their excitement to know who will be the winner of this season. Host Salman Khan is soon going to announce the name of the winner of this season. The grand finale is all set to air tonight on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Currently, there are five finalists in the BB house -- Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant. There will be several performances in the grand finale and it is expected that host Salman Khan will also shake a leg with the five finalists of this season.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14:

7:01 PM | Rakhi Sawant decides to leave BB house tonight on grand finale: Report

According to the report of Bigg Boss Khabri, Rakhi Sawant has decided to walk out of the show. The report further added that she left the show with Rs 14 lakhs.

6:37 PM| Riteish finally enters BB house! Salman Khan's surprise for Rakhi will leave you in splits| WATCH

The Colors TV released a promo in which Salman Khan says that he has a big surprise for Rakhi Sawant. He further says that in this episode of grand finale, I am fulfilling your wish and he sends Riteish in the house.

6:05 PM| Aly and Jasmin's performance for the finale will warm the cockles of your heart |WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The much-in-love couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are set to give the magical performance tonight. In the promo, they were looking adorable as they danced to the song "Han Haseen Ban Gaye".





5:30 PM| Salman Khan's look for finale revealed, check out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello)

The Kick actor's designer Ashley Rebello has shared the picture of Salman Khan's outfit that he will be wearing tonight on grand finale night. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Watch @beingsalmankhan on @colorstv gearing up for tonight's finale on, @bigboss14___official stunning and hot just for u."

5:15 PM: Rahul Mahajan asks fans to vote for Rubina Dilaik

Rahul Mahajan shared a tweet in which he said that don't stop voting until Rubina Dilaik becomes the winner of this season. He wrote, "Friends you have done a wonderful job till now just a few more hours left and maybe live voting later which is very critical we are almost there but still not there don’t stop till #RubinaDilaik gets trophy in her hand and it not only belongs to her but each and every one of you."

5:00 PM| Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are the Jai Veeru of Bigg Boss, and this finale performance is proof!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Colors TV shared the small video of Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya's dance performance from the grand finale. In the video, Rahul and Aly are dancing on the song 'Baaki sab First class hai'. Nikki Tamboli is also seen joining them.

