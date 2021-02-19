Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Netizens are curious to know about the prize money of this season. So without further ado, let us tell you what will be the prize money of Bigg Boss 14:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is in its final stage, and netizens are eagerly waiting to know the name of this season's winner. This year, the grand finale will take place on February 21. Salman Khan hosted show is filled with fun banters and nasty fights, and apart from that, the netizens are curious to know about the prize money of this season. So without further ado, let us tell you what will be the prize money of Bigg Boss 14:

Bigg Boss 14 Prize Money:

Almost every year, the prize money of Bigg Boss is fixed at Rs 50 lakh. However, this time, there is no confirmation about the same.

Earlier, in an episode, Rakhi Sawant destroyed Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to save herself from the nomination. Now, if we calculate and deduct Rs 14 lakh, the prize money of this season is likely to be Rs 36 lakh.

Who are the finalists of this season?

The finalists of this season are Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya. However, according to Bigg Boss Khabri, the eviction is likely to take place soon.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale?

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14 will air on Sunday, February 21. The viewers will be able to watch this season's finale on Colors TV at 9 PM. Viewers can also watch the show on Voot App and MX Player.

Earlier, the makers of the Bigg Boss released a promo in which a suitcase arrived, and there was a special note for Nikki Tamboli. In the promo, Aly Goni reads the note, and he announces that Nikki has a chance to take Rs 6 lakh to leave the show. After this, Nikki is heard saying that Rs 6 lakh is a huge amount. She says, "Mere liye toh zaroor important hai yaar.” It is not disclosed yet that whether she has taken up the offer or not. However, in the latest episode, Nikki Tamboli denied the offer of Bigg Boss to take Rs 6 lakh and leave the show.

