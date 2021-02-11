Bigg Boss 14: Housemates are putting their all to win the task and become the first finalist of Salman Khan's show. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a Ticket to Finale task, this task will decide the fate of the contestants in the BB house. In the recent episode, we saw housemates putting their all to become the first finalist. However, with Paras Chhabra as sanchalak, the task seemed quite tough, as he is not just known for cancelling tasks but also for creating mischief by filling housemate's ears.

As the task began, Paras was seen supporting Rubina Dilaik over other contestants and made sure that Shakti actress wins it despite knowing that Rahul Vaidya has more sacks than Rubina.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, the 33-year-old singer had around 40-42 sacks in his drum while Rubina had only 28-30 sacks. But Paras declared Rubina as the winner of Ticket to Finale task siting the reason that Aly Gony and Jasmin Bhasin helped Rahul throughout the task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Now, as we all know Rubina is serving a punishment of throwing a bucket full of water on Rakhi Sawant. So, as per Bigg Boss Khabri, Bigg Boss gave her the power to choose another contestant in place of her. And to everyone's surprise, she chooses Nikki Tamboli, making her the first finalist.

Yes, you read it right, in the upcoming episode, you are going to see Bigg Boss crowning Nikki Tamboli as the first finalist after Rubina won the task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra is busy creating rifts between the contestants and turning friends into a foe. In the recent episode, we saw how Paras taking the advantage of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli's fight and turning the two against each other in the task. Also, he has been discussing a lot of outside stuff from Rubina Dilaik and other contestants. He told Shakti actress that 16 million tweets were done in her favour.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv