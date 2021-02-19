New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV's controversial-reality based show Bigg Boss 14 is inching towards the Grand Finale, February 21. As it is nearing, the excitement among the fans has been increasing. After over 100 days of confined within four walls, the show has finally got there top 5 finalists- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Gony, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. However, among these only, four will reach the Grand Finale after Mid-Week eviction that will most probably take place in today's episode.

Going by the social media, it looks like that ultimate fight to win the trophy is between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Both the contestants are in the house since day one and survived every task just to be in the house. However, the singer has one disadvantage, he took voluntary exit during the first Finale Week, as he was missing his parents.

Rahul Vadiya & Rubina Dilaik fan following

Both the contestants enjoy a huge fan following, Rubina is a popular TV actress while Rahul was the second runner's-up of the first season of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol. Hence the two enjoy a loyal fan base who are rooting for them. However, in terms of celeb fan following, Shakti actress is leading the chart while Rahul's celeb fans can be counted on fingers.

Winning Chances

Rubina Dilaik: She is the oldest contestant of the BB house and not even once got voted out. Even after being nominated for the whole week after her fight with Rakhi Sawant, TV actress didn't lose hope in her fans and kept fighting. Not just this, even after knowing that she will not be the first finalist, she gave her all and won the Ticket to Finale task. She is one of the smartest players in the show, and her strategies have been bang on compared to others. So she has higher chances of lifting the trophy, however, with Abhinav Shukla out of the race, Rubina has slowed down. And this can affect her voting trends.

Rahul Vaidya: The singer's strategy has been simple but strong since day one. He showed his metal by braving all the tasks and facing the nominations when voted by his co-housemates. Even he has higher chances of winning as he enjoys a huge fan base. However, despite being one of the strongest and oldest contestants, he carries a disadvantage. Ever since his comeback in the show, he is not much to be seen, the camera would pan on him only during his fights with Shakti actress.

Voting Trends

Among the five contestants, Rubina and Rahul are topping the chart. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, the difference between the two is more than 15 per cent. Well, the difference between the two keeps on changing, however, it will be interesting to see who lifts the trophy.

Well, this is what fans believe that the winner will be among these two only, however, don't forget that this season has been full of twists. So, there are chances that someone else topples the two. What are your thoughts on this? Lets us know who, according to you, can topple Rubina and Rahul.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv