New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is creating a buzz on social media as the show is inching closer to its 'real' Grand Finale. The finale will be held on February 21, Sunday, on Colors TV. As the show is just a day way to announce the winner, the ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the trophy.

Bigg Boss 14 managed to keep the viewers on the edge ever since the Challengers made their way in the BB house. With their entry, even the show's TRP, which was at the bottom, boosted up. Now with the Grand Finale around the corner fans are busy voting for their favourite contestants. In case you are not aware of how to vote for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, then here we are with the detailed voting procedure.

Bigg Boss 14 Finalists

After surviving over 100 days, confined in four walls, Bigg Boss 14 has got its top five finalists, namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Gony, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.

How to vote for Bigg Boss 14 finalists?

VOOT App or Website

To vote for your favourite contestant, visit VOOT's website or download the VOOT application from the Google Play Store. If you don't have an existing account, either sign up or log in through Facebook or Google account. Follow these steps to vote on VOOT App and Website

Click on the 'Bigg Boss 14'

It will take you to a new window, now click on 'Fun Zone: Vote, Play and Win

Now click on 'Vote Now'

The names of the contestants will flash on your screen, click on your favourite contestant's pic and press enter to 'Submit'

My Jio App

Click on 'Jio Engage'

Now click on 'Bigg Boss 14'

Click on the voting opting

Contestants name will flash on your screen

After picking your favourite contestant, press 'Submit'

How to vote during Live Voting?

As per reports, the live voting will start after Bigg Boss 14 will get its top two finalists. A per Bigg Boss Khabri, this time, live voting will not take place on VOOT as it is a paid platform. Also, there are reports that BB makers are planning for one hour of live voting between the top two finalists. If it is true, then viewers might see some shocking results.

