New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 gave us 'masala', fun banter, and the 'queen of controversy'- Rakhi Sawant. The grand finale of the fourteenth season is all set to take place on February 21. Ahead of the grand finale, the five finalists of this season are going through a roller coaster ride of emotions. The finalists of this season are Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya. This season was filled with all the drama and peppy dialogues that made the netizens hooked to the television screen.

This time, several toofani seniors, challengers marked their entry in the show. The challengers who entered the show to make it interesting were Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, and Manu Punjabi. And, it would be wrong if we do not appreciate the efforts that the challengers made to spice up this boring season. Among those challengers, Rakhi Sawant was the only one who made it to the finale, and that happened because she managed to hook the netizens with her funny antics and dialogues that one just can't miss. As the time has come to bid goodbye to this season, we are bringing five dialogues of Rakhi Sawant that made us crack up so hard:

1. Kya Vo Saandni Thi

This dialogue of Rakhi Sawant made sure to leave everyone in splits. Not only us, but even 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame' Yashraj Mukhate also couldn't ignore it, and he made up a mashup on it, that went viral on the internet. In the dialogue, Rakhi rants about how someone threw her bottle in the swimming pool, and she was looking for the culprit. She says, "Jisne meri ye bottle ko swimming pool me fainka hai, bigg boss please aap sare tape rewind karo aur check karo, kya ye saandni thi.. yedi kon hai ye.. meri bottle fainki, tu thi kya vo, tune fainki kya.. meri bottle swimming pool me kisne fainki.. bigg boss.. bigg boss check karo."

2. Bigg Boss mai aapki pehli patni hu....

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In this dialogue, Rakhi is seen kissing the dummy in the BB house, and she says, "Bigg Boss mai aapki pehli patni hu.. i love you bigg boss...

3. Aee Charsi Khan chup reh..

In this episode, Rakhi Sawant was busy fighting with Arshi Khan in the kitchen area, and she calls her, "Aee Charsi Khan.. chup reh.. charsuli garduli tu kya hai.. yedi.. pagal."

4. Prabhu... mujhme pura entertainment daal do..

In this episode, Rakhi was making a wish to God to bless her with more entertainment factor and she says, "Prabhu mujhme pura entertainment daal do.. prabhu.."

5. I love her husband..

In this episode, Rakhi made everyone laugh with her English as host Salman Khan asked her to say a few lines on Abhinav and Rubina in English. She says, "Rubina is my beautiful sister.. I love her husband.. and she is a very big kanta in my life.. and anytime she can give me chanta also.. i will try to baju hatao her from my relation with Abhinav.. because i am crazy.. i am gone case.. i am mental.."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma