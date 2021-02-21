Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: As Bigg Boss 14 is just hours away to declare its winner of the show, let's refresh our memory and see who used the crass language most.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Apart from controversial fights, Bigg Boss 14 will be remembered for its derogatory remarks. From addressing each other 'Nalla' to Rakhi Sawant's unique 'vegetarian abuses', viewers have seen all in this season. As Bigg Boss 14 is just hours away to declare its winner of the show, let's refresh our memory and see who used the crass language most.

Nalla

Every Bigg Boss season is remembered for some of its catchphrases. This season will be remembered for the word 'nalla'. Rahul Vaidya was the first one to coin this word in BB house in the wake to address Abhinav Shukla. Ever since then, we have heard almost all contestants using this word on each other.

Sasta Vakil, Halka Aadmi and Nalla Vaakil

Rahul and Rubina's enmity is known to everyone, and this is the only reason Rahul opened his dictionary to criticise both husband and wife. After addressing Abhinav as Nalla, he gave him other names such as 'nalla vakil', 'sasta vakil' and 'halka aadmi'. Not just this, in the wake, to criticise Rubina, he called her 'Naala Sopara ki Rani'

Rakhi Sawant's unique dictionary

Rakhi Sawant added Tadka to the show with her entry.

Apart from giving entertainment to the show, she has also given many names to her co-housemates. She gave many names to Arshi Khan including, 'khajwi' and 'bawaasir'. Not just this, Rakhi also invented her set of 'vegetarian abuses' such as 'behen ka pakoda,' among others.

Tale of Crass Language

Apart from all this, Bigg Boss 14 also witnessed crass language, which left Salman Khan fuming. The most recent incident was when Abhinav Shukla called Rakhi Sawant 'gaandi aurat' and 'neech' after she called him 'tharki'. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Dabangg actor bashed all three for using derogatory terms on each other. For him, 'tharki' word is not as derogatory as 'neech' and 'gaadi aurat'.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv