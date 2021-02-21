New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The queen of masala-packed entertainment- Rakhi Sawant was the second contestant who made it to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. Well, it wouldn't be fair, if we do not mention that she made season fourteen of Bigg Boss interesting. Rakhi was a part of Bigg Boss in season one of the show, and now after fourteen years, she made her entry yet again in Bigg Boss house.

Rakhi marked her entry in the show along with four other challengers including Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, and Arshi Khan. However, she was the only one of the challengers who made it to the Bigg Boss finale.

The 'Pardesiya' song actress has been through many ups and downs in her life. It is reportedly said that the actress has worked as a caterer when she was just 10-year-old.

Rakhi Sawant Marriage:

Rakhi tied the knot with her husband Riteish in the year 2019. She shared a post on social media in which she is seen holding the hand of her husband but the face of Riteish was not revealed in it.

Rakhi even made a shocking revelation in the Bigg Boss house, she said that she got married to Riteish because she was in dire need of money. Not only this, but she also called her marriage a scam.

The Mai Hoon Na actress has also been part of many reality shows including Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 among others.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi is pretty popular for her controversies. Be it sharing the pictures of her wedding in which the face of her husband was not seen or writing 'I Love Abhinav' with lipstick all over her body in this season. She surely knows how to grab the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma