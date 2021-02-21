Bigg Boss 14: From cleaning Rakhi Sawant's bed to '60 thumkas', Salman Khan's 5 most memorable moments on show
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just hours away to hit the screens, and fans are getting eager to know the winner. Just like other seasons, even this season has several unforgettable moments. From Vikas Gupta-Arshi Khan's nasty fights to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mushy romance. And managing them all was host Salman Khan, who is not just inseparable but also the most important thread of Bigg Boss.
As Bigg Boss 14 finale is nearing, let's reminisce some memorable moments of Bollywood superstar on the controversial show.
Salman Khan's Birthday
Bhaijaan's birthday was one of the special events in the BB house. Contestants gave a powerpack performance, leaving Salman gushing.
Salman Khan 60 thumkas
When Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the Bigg Boss 14 stage, the Radhe actor took up the challenge and proved that he can do more than 60 thumkas in just one minute.
Salman Khan enthralling performance
Salman shocked everyone during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when he grooved on his famous track "Dhadke Dil Baar Baar".
When Salman Khan cried
This was one of the most emotional moment of the season when Salman Khan announced Jasmin Bhasin's eviction. Apart from contestants, even Bhaijaan broke down into tears seeing Jasmin and Aly getting separated.
Salman Khan tidied Rakhi Sawant's Bed
Last but not least, when Bhaijaan himself entered the BB house to make Rakhi's bed. This all started when Nikki Tamboli refused to make her bed, so Bhaijaan took the responsibility on his shoulder and entered the house. He not just made Rakhi's bed but also changed the pillow covers.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv