Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan is not just inseparable but also the most important thread of Bigg Boss. Ahead of Grand Finale, let's reminisce some memorable moments of Bollywood superstar on the show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just hours away to hit the screens, and fans are getting eager to know the winner. Just like other seasons, even this season has several unforgettable moments. From Vikas Gupta-Arshi Khan's nasty fights to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mushy romance. And managing them all was host Salman Khan, who is not just inseparable but also the most important thread of Bigg Boss.

As Bigg Boss 14 finale is nearing, let's reminisce some memorable moments of Bollywood superstar on the controversial show.

Salman Khan's Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)





Bhaijaan's birthday was one of the special events in the BB house. Contestants gave a powerpack performance, leaving Salman gushing.

Salman Khan 60 thumkas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the Bigg Boss 14 stage, the Radhe actor took up the challenge and proved that he can do more than 60 thumkas in just one minute.

Salman Khan enthralling performance

Salman shocked everyone during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when he grooved on his famous track "Dhadke Dil Baar Baar".

When Salman Khan cried

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)





This was one of the most emotional moment of the season when Salman Khan announced Jasmin Bhasin's eviction. Apart from contestants, even Bhaijaan broke down into tears seeing Jasmin and Aly getting separated.

Salman Khan tidied Rakhi Sawant's Bed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)





Last but not least, when Bhaijaan himself entered the BB house to make Rakhi's bed. This all started when Nikki Tamboli refused to make her bed, so Bhaijaan took the responsibility on his shoulder and entered the house. He not just made Rakhi's bed but also changed the pillow covers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv