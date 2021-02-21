New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just hours away to hit the screens, and fans are getting eager to know the winner. Just like other seasons, even this season has several unforgettable moments. From Vikas Gupta-Arshi Khan's nasty fights to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mushy romance. And managing them all was host Salman Khan, who is not just inseparable but also the most important thread of Bigg Boss.

As Bigg Boss 14 finale is nearing, let's reminisce some memorable moments of Bollywood superstar on the controversial show.

Salman Khan's Birthday

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


Bhaijaan's birthday was one of the special events in the BB house. Contestants gave a powerpack performance, leaving Salman gushing.

Salman Khan 60 thumkas

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

When Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the Bigg Boss 14 stage, the Radhe actor took up the challenge and proved that he can do more than 60 thumkas in just one minute.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 14: From Nikki Tamboli to Rubina Dilaik, check out the best and..
Bigg Boss 14: From Nikki Tamboli to Rubina Dilaik, check out the best and..

Salman Khan enthralling performance

Salman shocked everyone during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when he grooved on his famous track "Dhadke Dil Baar Baar".

When Salman Khan cried


This was one of the most emotional moment of the season when Salman Khan announced Jasmin Bhasin's eviction. Apart from contestants, even Bhaijaan broke down into tears seeing Jasmin and Aly getting separated.

Salman Khan tidied Rakhi Sawant's Bed

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


Last but not least, when Bhaijaan himself entered the BB house to make Rakhi's bed. This all started when Nikki Tamboli refused to make her bed, so Bhaijaan took the responsibility on his shoulder and entered the house. He not just made Rakhi's bed but also changed the pillow covers.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: When, where and how to watch live stream of..
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: When, where and how to watch live stream of..

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv