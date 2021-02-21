Bigg Boss 14: Unlike other seasons, this season was full of controversial fights, to the extent that a contestant had to walk out of the BB house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's most popular reality-based show Bigg Boss has become the synonym of nasty fights and controversies. However, Bigg Boss 14 went way ahead. Unlike other seasons, this season was full of controversial fights, to the extent that a contestant had to walk out of the BB house. Now, as Bigg Boss 14 is very soon going to conclude, let's go down memory lane and dig out the 5 most nasty and controversial fight of the season.

Vikas Gupta vs Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss witnessed one of the nastiest fights of all the season when Vikas pushed Arshi into a pool. It all started when Arshi picked up a fight with Mastermind and started bullying him. She brought out some of his dark secrets, which didn't go down well with Vikas, and he ended up pushing her into the pool in rage.

Rahul Vaidya vs Jasmin Bhasin

It was the first fight of the Bigg Boss 14, which completely changed the image of Jasmin. It all started from the task where the singer pulled the bag from Jasmin's hand forcefully. It didn't go down well with the Naagin actress and claimed that Rahul threatened her with physical violence. In a rage, she threw water on the singer, surprising other contestants.

Rahul Vaidya vs Rubina Dilaik

Ever since the show started, the duo has been at loggerheads. Rahul labelled Shakti actress 'egoistic', and Rubina called him 'male chauvinist'.



Rubina Dilaik vs Kavita Kaushik

Kavita made many enemies in the house. She fought with almost every contestant who came her way. However, the ugliest fight was when Kavita threatened Rubina to 'see' her outside the BB house. Not just this, she also claimed knowing Abhinav's dark secrets. It didn't go down well with Rubina, and she engaged in a war fight with her. This fight escalated to the extend that Kavita walked out of the house.

Rubina Dilaik vs Rakhi Sawant

Rubina and Rakhi shared a warm relation until the controversy queen pulled Abhinav's drawstrings. However, this was just the starting the cold war took an ugly turn when Rakhi called Abhinav a pervert. It angered Rubina, and after a war of words, she threw a bucket full of water on Rakhi.

