New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just a few hours away to hit the screens, and the shooting for the same will start in a while. As the finale is nearing, fans are leaving no stones unturned to grab every ounce of information regarding the same. So to ease down their work, we are here with interesting news straight from the BB house.

As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Aly Goni, who was among the five finalists, is evicted from the BB house just a few hours before the finale. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was at fourth number in the voting trends followed by Rakhi Sawant at fifth. This news has come after Rakhi Sawant decided to leave the show with a briefcase of Rs 14 lakhs.

Well, we are yet not sure whether this news is true or not, as BB makers have not confirmed it. However, if it is true then, Bigg Boss 14 has got its top 3 finalists, namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

Meanwhile, BB makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the show entertaining. To confuse the contestants, they have invited Bollywood actor Ritiesh Deshmukh to add Tadka of comedy. While to add Tadka of dance Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the Bigg Boss 14 stage with host Salman Khan. As per reports, the gorgeous actress will announce the names of the top three contestants

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv