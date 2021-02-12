Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: As we have got the first finalist, now eyes are on the other four finalists of the season. Well, you all must be eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss to announce the second finalist, so your wait is over.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Bigg Boss 14 has got its first finalist of the season and its non-other than Nikki Tamboli. Currently, the lady is on cloud nine and credit goes to Rubina Dilaik who choose her after Paras Chhabra declared Shakti actress winner of Ticket to Finale.

As we have got the first finalist, now eyes are on the other four finalists of the season. Well, you all must be eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss to announce the second finalist, so your wait is over. Because here we are with interesting news straight from the BB house. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Rakhi Sawant is going to joining Nikki Tamboli as the second finalist.

Yes, you read it right, and to select it Bigg Boss announced a special task to choose the second finalist of the season. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, three contestants namely Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni were given a chance to be the second finalist. Bigg Boss asked them to sacrifice the winner amount that is, Rs 14 lakh to reach the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, soon after it was announced, a tussle broke out between Rahul-Aly and Rakhi Sawant. Rahul and Aly tried their level best to convince Rakhi not to sacrifice her prize money. Rahul asked the actress, "Aap 14 Lakh daalne ke liye ready ho?", to which Rakhi answers that she wants to reach finale by hook or by crook. On hearing this Aly was shocked and amused at the same time, and said, "Chauda laakh bohot hota hai. Winning amount hai, kisika haq hai wo. Jo bhi jeet raha hai, 20 hafte mehnat karke yahan pohocha hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, Rakhi didn't listen to their rant and sacrificed her Rs 14 lakh winner amount, to become the second finalist. While Rahul and Aly choose the traditional way to reach the finale. As a result, Rakhi Sawant was declared the second finalist of the season.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv