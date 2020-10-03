In this season Gauahar, Sidharth, Hina Khan are some of the previous year's contestants who will also participate in season 14 of the Bigg Boss.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss season 14, actor Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla had a tussle on the sets of BB House. The former had earlier stated publicly that Sidharth Shukla didn’t deserve to win Bigg Boss 13, and a new video shared by Colors TV, shows that the two still don't like each other.

In the promo video, host Salman Khan in a conversation with Gauahar,says that she has been quite open about her criticism of Sidharth. To which Gauahar replied, “Hashtag gali ka gunda, baat karne ki tameez nahi (a hoodlum who doesn’t have manners).” She adds, “I have a problem with gaalis,” to which Sidharth says, “Jaisa bhi tha, jo bhi tha, that was me (however it may have come across, that was me).

Last year, Gauahar tweeted that the ‘undeserving’ contestant had won, and that she would’ve preferred that Asim Riaz was crowned champion. “My winner Asim,” she had tweeted.

In one tweet she wrote, "Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff ...” In another tweet she wrote that, "Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB!

