Bigg Boss 14: Here we are with the list of contestants who admitted of going through a rough patch financially and entered the show to earn a few cents to balance their life.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India's most popular show Bigg Boss is one such place where you have to show your true self to public and in return, they give name, fame and huge bucks. Also, sometimes this house revives the careers of those who aren't doing well on the professional front. But this is all on the cost of staying away with your family, friends, phone, luxury, etc for months.

To invite big celebs into the show makers plead a lot and sometimes offer a huge amount of money, however, there are some who just to earn few bucks on their own volunteer to be in the house. Generally, these people are either facing a huge financial crisis in their personal life or downfall in their career, which lures them to the steps of reality-based show.

So here we are with the list of contestants who admitted of going through a rough patch financially and entered the show to earn a few cents to balance their life.

Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss' Mastermind, recently accepted of facing financial issues before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as Challenger. He told host Salman Khan that he is in dire need of money and with this show he had loads of hope. However, this week he was evicted from the show after getting physically violent with Arshi Khan.

Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss Season 1 contestant lately entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and is often seen entertaining her fans. However, not many know that her second stint in the show is because of Sohail Khan. Yes, you read it right, the actress recently shared that she went bankrupt because of some mistakes and is in the show to earn a few cents. She further added that when she went up to Sohail to ask for help he gave him the offer of Bigg Boss 14.

Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 finalist, in an episode, revealed that he was going through a financial crisis and had only Rs 4,000 in his bank account. He entered the show stabilise his financial problems and to revive his career.

Shardul Pandit

Before entering BB 14, TV actor hit the headlines when revealed that he is in financial crisis on his Instagram handle. He had hopes that Bigg Boss might revive his career but soon entering the show he got evicted. After exiting he interacted with IANS and said, "There is zero (work) as of now. There are many who reached out like Geeta Kapur saying if you need money then let us know. I tell them I need work. Yes, I did get probably the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work. There is genuinely no work." He further added that he feels that probably he has to start his career from the scratch.

Rahul Dev

Bigg Boss 10th contestant had revealed earlier that he entered the show for the financial reasons and nothing else.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv