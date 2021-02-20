Bigg Boss 14: Just like other seasons, Bigg Boss 14 also witnessed some blooming love stories in the house. Here we have brought to you four romantic moments that will warm the cockles of your heart.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is gearing for its Grand Finale on February 21, and fans are also leaving no stones unturned to grab every piece of information. Now, as the show is inching closer to the finale, why not go down the memory lane to some romantic and mushy moments that happened in the season.

Just like other seasons, Bigg Boss 14 also witnessed some blooming love stories in the house. While some reached their climax, some lovebirds are still in dilemma. From Eijaz Khan's love confession for Pavitra Punia to Jasmin Bhasin- Aly Gony's mushy romance, here we have brought to you four romantic moments that will warm the cockles of your heart.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

On the eve of Disha Parmar's birthday, Rahul opened his heart out and proposed his lady love. Well, this can be considered as a romantic moment in the house. But what was more romantic than this was Disha's answer. On the eve of Valentine's Day, she entered the house and said 'Yes' to the singer's proposal. Here have a look at this awe-adorable video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Khan Sahab! The BB house echoed that day when Pavitra entered the house and lovingly called out to Eijaz. Eija-Pavitra's love-hate relationship was talk of the tinsel-town. It was only when the latter got evicted, Eijaz realised his feelings for her. Their Milan on the Family week was one of the most romantic moments in the history of season 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

The rumours around the couple dating each other were doing rounds ever since Aly Gony participated with her ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic in Nach Baliye 9. However, it was only when he entered the BB 14 house the couple put the stamp that they both love each other unconditionally. Not one, but there are many romantic moments of the couple that made us fall for them. Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

The two entered the house to reconcile their almost broken marriage, and now they will exit the BB house as two body, one soul. During their journey in BB house, there have been moments when the two were seen clearing out their misunderstandings and giving each other a warm hug. However, the most romantic moment of the couple was when Abhinav asked Rubina to marry him again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

