Bigg Boss 14: Be it donning the fashionable sarees or carrying a shimmery gown, these Bigg Boss divas surely know how to take their fashion game higher, see photos inside:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every year, the drama-packed show Bigg Boss comes with fun banters and nasty fights. Not only this but every year, some contestants manage to steal the hearts of netizens with their fashion game. From Gauahar Khan to Hina Khan to Shehnaz Gill, Bigg Boss surely invited many faces who managed to ace the fashion game, and we were all for it. This time, the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss showed the glam side of TV bahu Rubina Dilaik, South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, and others.

Be it donning the fashionable sarees or carrying a shimmery gown, these Bigg Boss divas surely know how to take their fashion game higher. However, there were times when Bigg Boss 14's fashionable female celebrities wore bizarre outfits that made them stood up on the list of worst dressed in the BB house. Ahead of the grand finale, let's just take a look at this season's most glamorous diva to worst dressed celeb:

Rubina Dilaik

The TV bahu Rubina just literally wore anything and everything on the show. When it comes to donning glamorous sarees, nobody does it better than Rubina but when it comes to picking up the modern yet chic outfit, she wasn't able to impress the audience. The internet was divided over her fashion game. Some users called her the 'style icon' and some called her the 'one who has a bizarre taste in fashion'.

Here are some of the pictures of her attires that she wore in the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Nikki Tamboli

The South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli is one of the finalists in the show. The actress won the hearts of her fans with her strong determination game. Talking about winning hearts, she even did it gracefully with her fashion game. From her workout outfits to her gaudy gowns to bodycon dresses, she made the netizens say, 'we want to steal your wardrobe.' Nikki made sure to look her best in the Bigg Boss house.

Have a look at her best attires on Bigg Boss house:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Jasmin Bhasin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

The TV serial actress was mostly seen in black attires. Well, she played it safe, and not to forget to mention, she did look her best in the show. From carrying beautiful sarees to lehengas, she made the netizens say 'WOAH.'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma