Bigg Boss 14: Here's the complete list of contestants who will take part in the season 14 of Bigg Boss.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for thousands of fans ended on Saturday with the beginning of the 14th season of the popular TV show Bigg Boss. Like previous seasons, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was back as the host of the TV show and introduced the contestants of this seasons to the fans. So as the 14th season of Bigg Boss begins, here's all you need to know about the contestants:

Eijaz Khan:

Eijaz Khan is a famous actor and has worked in several Bollywood films and TV shows. Born in 175 in Hyderabad, Eijaz did civil engineering from Datta Meghe College of Engineering. He has also won several awards for his performances in TV shows and Bollywood films. Eijaz was last seen in the web series Halala and Mayanagari-City of Dreams.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik:

The married couple have entered the house of Bigg Boss for season 14. The duo married each other in on June 18, 2020 and have played many roles in several TV shows. While Rubina was last seen in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin Bhasin is a famous star in the showbiz industry. From portraying Nayantara in Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel to taking part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Jasmin has taken part in several TV shows and movies. She is also a good friend of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Pavitra Punia:

Pavitra Punia is the stagged name of actress Neha Singh. Known for playing the role of Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi, Punia is quite outspoken and was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

Nishant Singh Malkani:

Nishant Singh Malkani is a famous actor who is known for his roles in Ram Milaayi Jodi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. He had made his film debut in Horror Story. He is famous among fans for his charming smile.

Nikki Tamboli:

Nikki Tamboli is a famous star in Tamil and Telugu industries. She is quite active on Instagram and regularly keeps sharing her glamorous pictures.

Sara Gurpal:

Sara Gurpal is a quite famous star in Punjabi industry. Gurpal hails from Haryana and rose to the fame Dangar Doctor Jelly and Manje Bistre. Fans are expecting that Sara will perform like Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 and keep entertaining the house.

Rahul Vaidya:

Rahul Vaidya is famous for participating in season 1 of Indian Idol. Vaidya is a talented singer and the co-host of the dance show "Aajaa Mahi Vay".

Shehzad Deol:

Shehzad Deol is a famous model and was one of the finalists of MTV Ace of space season 1. He has been mentored by the likes Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Atul Kasbekar and Shibani Dandekar.

Jaan Kumar Sanu:

Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of famous Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. He was the first contestant introduced by Salman Khan in the show.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma