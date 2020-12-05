As we all know Bigg Boss is known for its controversial fights but this season lacked in every sphere. Neither there were fights nor entertainment to gossip on, since the show is lacking all the mirch masala so we thought why not revisit the previous seasons and take out the most controversial fights.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer towards the finale, makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting and gripping. However, with every passing week, the show is becoming more and more boring and suffocating.

As we all know Bigg Boss is known for its controversial fights but this season lacked in every sphere. Neither there were fights nor entertainment to gossip on, since the show is lacking all the mirch masala so we thought why not revisit the previous seasons and take out the most controversial fights.

So here we are with five most nail-biting fights between the contestants that happened in the Bigg Boss house.

Sidharth Shukla vs Rashami Desai

Throughout the Bigg Boss season 13, the ex-rumoured couple kept fighting and taunting each other. The two engaged in many ugly fights. One of it was when Uttaran actress threw boiling tea on Sidharth during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode because he was constantly referring Rashami as ‘aisi ladki’.

Controversial lovebirds

Bigg Boss 13 was the most talked season and every now and then contestants were seen fighting with each other. However, the drama went notch higher when Madhurima Tuli made her entry as wild card contestant in the house. Since then Madurima and Vishal Aditya Singh left no stone unturned to pull each other down. In fact, their fight went so ugly that Madhurima was seen hitting Vishal with a frying pan. Due to this, the actress was evicted from the show for engaging in physical violence.

Catfight between Kashmira Shah and Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss season 1 is known for fights between controversy queen Rakhi and Kashmira. They both got themselves engaged in many fights and gave each other tough competition.

Gautam Gulati vs Bigg Boss House

Gautam called himself a king because ever since his spat with Karishma Tanna whole house went against him and then actor’s every move was like provoking the housemates. Well, this only made him the winner of Bigg Boss 8 because he single-handedly fought for his position in the task.

Vikas Gupta vs Shilpa Shinde

Vikas and Shilpa’s fight was the highlight of the Bigg Boss season 11 because Vikas tried to escape from the house by climbing on the roof as he was constantly harassed and provoked by Shilpa. He had also escaped from the Bigg Boss jail three times.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv