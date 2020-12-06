Bigg Boss 14:Now, as the name of four finalists has come up, the internet is divided over the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and they are backing their favourite contestants inside the Bigg Boss house on social media, check deets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 emerged as the show that has made netizens hooked to it amidst the pandemic. However, the show is soon going to end and we all are excited to know who will be the winner of this season. Fans have already started speculating the winner of this season. In the last season of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla took home the winner’s trophy of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He emerged as the winner after beating Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra in the tough battle.

Recently, Salman Khan announced that the show is going to have the finale of this season super soon and for that only four contestants will be taken up as the finalist. In the recent episode, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya were eliminated from the house and now Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan are left and they have become the four finalists of this season.

Earlier, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla became the first two contestants of the house who became the finalist as they won the tasks and they became the finalists. Now, as the name of four finalists has come up, the internet is divided over the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and they are backing their favourite contestants inside the Bigg Boss house on social media.

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 14?

There is still time for the grand finale of this season and amidst that the four finalists are already chosen and it is still too early to decide who is going to be the winner of the Bigg Boss 14. Talking about the current scenario, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin are some of the strongest players in the game and from the fans point of view, the bahus of the house are now leading the game and from that take, they can emerge as the winner of this season.

Some of the fans are also stating that Eijaz Khan could also emerge as Bigg Boss 14 winner as he is opinionated, strong more paly and has strong decision-making skills that are making the netizens love him even more.

In an interview recently, ex-Bigg Boss winner, Vindu Dara Singh predicted the winner of the show. He said, “Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, and Nikki Tamboli will remain till the end.”

Adding to that, he said, "Rahul Vaidya with his shayaris is also going to be around for a long time. But they all have to beat Jasmin.”

For the unversed, there is a new twist in the show as six new challengers are going to join this season and are going to add the much-needed spice in the show. It is reported that Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Panjabi will enter the show.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma