New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan-hosted show has been known for grabbing headlines with its drama-packed episodes. However, this time, it has failed to impress the audience and the viewers are missing the spicy drama. Thus to catch the attention of the viewers, the makers of the show has started the buzz of its grand finale. The makers of the Bigg Boss 14 show has added a twist as they have informed the contestants that the finale of this season is going to take place on December 5 and December 6.

Last week, Salman Khan had also left the fans in a shock after he said, "finale week January mein nahi, finale week hai agle hafte". He further said that only four contestants will be part of the finale this year.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni, the wild card contestant of the show, was recently evicted in the mid-week eviction round. On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik too walked out of the house after she had a nasty fight with TV actress Rubina Dilaik.

Will Bigg Boss 14 finale take place this weekend?

Recently, the makers of the show have announced about the finale to the contestants of the house and the rumours of Bigg Boss grand finale is doing rounds on the internet. Contrary to all of that, the show is not going to end soon and it is going to bring another drama as the show has planned to welcome six challengers in the house. It is reported that Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Panjabi and Rahul Mahajan are going to enter the BB house and is going to add the much-needed spice in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma