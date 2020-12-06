Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla were the first two contestants who became the finalists of this season, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan hosted-show that has made netizens go gaga over it for its spicy-drama packed episodes is soon going to have the finale of this season. Ahead of the finale, Salman Khan has announced that only four contestants can go to the finale round and fans are eager to know the name of the four finalists of this season.

Earlier, we informed that Aly Goni, the wild card contestant, got eliminated in the mid-week elimination round. Whereas, the FIR actress Kavita Kaushik walked out of the BB House after she had an ugly verbal spat with Rubina Dilaik. However, fans were expecting that the FIR actress would make the re-entry in the house but she didn't re-enter the show.

Moving on, now the contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are out from the house and with their exit, there are only four contestants left and they are the finalist of this season. Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have become the four finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

Eijaz Khan was the first one who became the finalist of this season after winning immunity stone and after him, Abhinav Shukla became the second finalist after having a tough fight with Nikki Tamboli and other contestants in the 'ship' task.

For the unversed, there is a new twist in the show as six new challengers are going to join this season and are going to add the much-needed spice in the show. It is reported that Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Panjabi will enter the show.

Jahaan achhi yaadein samet rahe hain gharwale, vahin kuch bure lamhon ko karr rahe hain nasht. #BiggBoss14 ke finale mein, doston ke beech, sabhi gile-shiqwe ho rahe hain aaj dur.

Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par.



Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/SVkP8MCGyD — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2020

However, there are also rumours doing rounds that the show is going to end soon but the makers have decided to call it 'part two' of the new season in which the four finalists will be included and the show is going to go through some changes.

Stay tuned with Jagran English for more such updates.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma