New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines ever since the entry of six challengers into the house to make the path of BB 14 Winner Title more challenging for the finalists Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin.

The makers of the show last week, introduced Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi as the challengers who will give a tough fight to the finalists of this season.

Now, the challengers have started playing mind games in the house. In the recent episodes, Vikas Gupta was seen trying to complete his challenge, where he has to empty the ration of the house in three days. On the other hand, Arshi Khan was seen flirting with Abhinav Shukla and picking up small fights with Vikas Gupta to make the contestants feel her presence in the house.

Now amid this, the biggest question in the mind of the audience is about the end of this season, as with the entry of the challengers, the makers have announced an extension of the show. If you are also scratching your head to know when will the Bigg Boss 14 Finale take place, here's the buzz.

As per a report by the SpotBoyE, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to extend the show for more than one and a half months and the show, which was supposed to end in January first week, will now end in mid-February. Well, the date is yet not fixed, however, the tentative date for the finale is February 21, 2021.

The report further stated that along with the challengers, ex-contestants of this season will re-enter the house and not just this, the makers are in the mood to rope in few more interesting personalities to take the show ahead. If the report is to be believed, the show is surely going to top the TRP list because, with the entry of Challengers, the show is again in the top trends.

