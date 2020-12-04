Talking about the first finalist of this season, Eijaz Khan, gave a tough fight to all his competitors. He was termed as the most aggressive and indecent contestant in the house, however, this tag didn’t bother him and the 45-year-old actor emerged as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of India's one of the most controversial reality TV shows 'Bigg Boss' is proceeding towards its finale week. The show, which is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is leaving no stones unturned to keep its fans tiptoed as to who will be the remaining two finalists after Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla booked their places in the finals.

Talking about the first finalist of this season, Eijaz Khan, gave a tough fight to all his competitors. He was termed as the most aggressive and indecent contestant in the house, however, this tag didn’t bother him and the 45-year-old actor emerged as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14. His journey in the house was full of ups and downs but it was his shocking story that struck a chord with the contestants.

Born on August 28, 1975, Eijaz Khan is the eldest of all his siblings and is known as 'Gabbar' among his family and friends. He lived with his father and younger brother in Mumbai while his mother and younger sister lived in Hyderabad. It was in 1991, he first met his sister after his mother’s death.

Eijaz made his debut in the entertainment world in 1999 with the film Thakshak starring Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, however, it was only in 2005 he rose to the fame after essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kkavyanjali and since then there was no looking back for the 45-year-old actor who went on to give prolific performances in both TV serials and Bollywood films.

Apart from his chiselled looks and talent actor grabbed headlines for some negative reasons. His personal life has been a roller coaster ride full of controversies. Here are some of his controversies that will leave you stunned:

Eijaz who has dated several beauties was said to be in a relationship with TV actress Anita Hassanandani, however, the couple called it quits after dating for several years in 2010. Not just this, some reports even quoted him confessing to being in an abusive relationship. Eijaz had confessed that he was in a live-in relationship with a girl, however, when he realised that he is not happy in the relationship, he expressed his concerns to his girlfriend. This decision didn’t go down well with her and it took an ugly turn.

During the Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz also confessed that he was once dealing with mental illness and due to this people used to call him 'mad' and make fun of him. However, after taking several therapy sessions, he overcame his depression and anxiety problems.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv