New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting and to keep the audience glued to their TV sets. Standing to true its tag line, so far, makers have introduced many twists and turns such as by entry of ex-contestants in the starting of the show, Finale Week, calling in Challengers, juicy-spicy fights. All these things created a heavy buzz on social media.

As we were expecting the show to get end by December mid, BB makers added a twist and to everyone's surprise to garner few TRP ratings the show got extended. Well, this helped the show in riding high and all credit goes to our Challengers who added life to this dying show.

They made sure that the audience is getting enough entertainment to gorge on Bigg Boss 14. Mastermind Vikas Gupta who enters the show every season to add spice, however, this time he opened up his bottled emotions and gave the show few numbers.

Now, as we have entered mid-January everyone must be thinking when will show end, so here we are with your little request. As per reports doing rounds, only five weeks and four evictions are left for Salman Khan's show to end. On February 21, 2021, Bigg Boss 14 will witness its finale where we will get our winner.

Well, this is the second time the show is signing off in February after Bigg Boss 13's success. The last season made history by topping TRP Chart every single week. It was loved by the audience and all thanks to the contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnazz Gill, Rashami Desai among others who kept the show going by adding a mixture of entertainment and spice.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming episode, we will see Eijaz Khan leaving the show due to some work commitments. However, housemates are unaware of this reason and when Bigg Boss will announce news they will be left shell shocked. Click here to read the full story

