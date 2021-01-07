With this family week Bigg Boss has introduced a twist, a family member will decide on who will be the next captain between Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines every now and then and all credit goes to the contestants who are making the show interesting by adding few fights, entertainment, emotions, drama in the show. Colors TV show which is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is witnessing family week.

In the latest episode, we saw family members of the housemates made their way in the house. We saw Shilpa Agnihotri, Bigg Boss 7 contestant and Abhinav Shukla's friend entering the house. Nikki Tamboli on the other hand, met her mother while Aly Gony met his sister through a video call.

#NikkiTamboli got 8 minutes to meet her Mom

Abhinav got 9 minutes to meet #ShilpaAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/xpVU2Fdnmg — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2021

However, with this family week Bigg Boss has introduced a twist, a family member will decide on who will be the next captain between Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat. We will see Bigg Boss asking the family members to vote for the captain of the house and whosoever receives maximum vote will be the next captain. As per rules, family members of Sonali and Rakhi cant vote.

As per Khabri, Nikki's mother, Shilpa Agnihotri, Eijaz Khan's brother votes for Rakhi Sawant while Aly's sister and Rahul Vidya's mother voted for Sonali Phogat.

Now @AlyGoni gets 10 minutes to talk to @IlhamGoni he is on video call now pic.twitter.com/8ATydRyMr8 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2021

So far, Rakhi is leading the race, however, with today's vote it will be decided as to who will be the captain as three contestants are left to meet their family member.

Moving on, in the recent episode we saw Rahul Vaidya's mother making her way in the BB house. She praised him and said, "Beta agar bhaga hai to Maa ke liye bhaga hai.. tum jeeto ya naa jeeto tumne laakhon dil jeet liye hain." Not just this, Rahul's mother spills the beans on his marriage and says that they have started with the preparation.

#RahulVaidya gets 11 minutes to meet her mother pic.twitter.com/b5UJgWRGvR — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin's mother, Rubina Dilaik's sister coming to meet them. Rashami Desai will enter to meet Vikas Gupta.

