New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is arguably the hottest TV celebrity. This has been proved multiple times with her social media updates. The actress keeps treating her fans with her drool-worthy bikini photos from her vacations. And this happened again when she took to her Instagram handle to share a few latest clicks from her recent Maldives holiday.

Yes, Rubina was currently vacationing in the country of gorgeous beaches from where she dropped a few beautiful pictures of herself in bikini, flaunting her HOT-BOD. In the photos, she can be seen posing alongside a bench wearing a yellow bikini with a brownish sarong. She teamed her look with a colourful hat and a watch.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

As soon as the pics were shared, fans went crazy looking at her. One user wrote, "Gorgeous", while another called her "beautiful", some even dropped heart and fire emojis.

For the unversed, Rubina is in Maldives to celebrate her husband and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's birthday. Ever since the TV actress has been sharing the glimpse of her romantic holiday with her hubby.

On the work front, Rubina was recently featured in a few music videos including 'Bheeg Jaunga' which got released on August 28 and others were – 'Marjaneya' sung by Neha Kakkar, 'Galat' and 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Ardh'.

Meanwhile, talking about her husband Abhinav, he was recently a part of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with other celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bjlani, Rahul Vaidya and more.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal