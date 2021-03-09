The song Marjaneya is crooned by Neha Kakkar and it will be out on March 18. Rubina and Abhinav also shared the first look of the song on their respective social media handles, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla impressed the fans with their amazing chemistry on the Bigg Boss 14 show. Well, there is a piece of good news for their fans as now the lovely couple will be seen in Neha Kakkar's upcoming song, Marjaniya. Yes, you read that right. On Tuesday, the owner of the music label Desi Music Factory, Anshul Garg shared the first look of the song, and you just can't miss it.

In the poster, Rubina and Abhinav were seen in quirky avatar. Rubina was donning an orange coloured two-piece outfit, and she tied her hair in a messy bun. Her outfit was a crop top and a dhoti skirt which she paired with a three-layered necklace. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla was looking amazing in the tropical print blue shirt and white chinos. He paired it with a hat. The couple was looking adorable as they were seen giving all the goofy expression in the poster.

The song Marjaneya is crooned by Neha Kakkar and it will be out on March 18. Rubina and Abhinav also shared the first look of the song on their respective social media handles. Rubina captioned it as, "Super excited to announce our #first feat ❤️ @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya, whereas, Abhinav captioned the post as, "Your Punjabi munda in Marjaneya ,with @rubinadilaik.....@nehakakkar @babbu11111 @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @iamrajatnagpal @irajanbir."

It is reported that the song will be a dance number and the shooting of this song took place in Chandigarh. The Manali Trance singer will also be seen in the song, and she will be seen shaking a leg on her upcoming peppy number.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were seen in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss. Rubina was also crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

