Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive for Covid-19, Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

Bigg Boss 14 fame and finalist Niki Tamboli tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The actress also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She informed her fans about the test results through social media news. As soon as she shared the news, fans and all her well-wishers wished for the actor’s speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Niki said that she had heavy symptoms of the disease and later got herself tested. The test results then came positive.

“Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the ones who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest!, and urge people to wear a mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols,” wrote Niki.

Niki's fans along with co-actors have also wished the actress a speedy recovery. They also send prayers and healing vibes on her way.

This comes as a nightmare for Niki as last year the actress lost her brother to the disease. Niki's brother was 29-year-old and was infected with Covid-19. Despite every effort, the 29-year-old lost the battle of life to the disease.

Sharing the sad news, Niki wrote a heartfelt note that reads, “Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two losses.. 14 days back his mother passed away, and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom."

The actress also shared the picture of her brother on May 4th and wrote, “Death is nothing brother it’s life that’s hard…But you fought it till the end…It is very very difficult to live without you. All the memories come back but you don’t."