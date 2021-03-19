Nikki Tamboli recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for her upcoming music video. Scroll down to look at her post

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress herself confirmed the news on her social media handle. She also informed the fans that she is doing fine and is quarantined at her home.

Taking to Instagram, BB 14 finalist dropped a lengthy note which read, "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance. Love and light. (sic)

Here have a look at her post:

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans bombarded her comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. Among celebs, Abhinav Shukla and Rizwan Bachav were the first ones to drop the comment. Abhinav wrote, "Oh man!" while Rizwan wished her, "Get well soon!!"

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fame Mayur Vakani aka Sundar Lal, was tested COVID-19 positive. Even his wife has contracted the novel virus. Mayur has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad while his wife is quarantined at home as she is asymptomatic.

Coming back to Nikki, she recently returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for her upcoming music video. Nikki is a south actress and has worked in films, namely Thipparaa Meesam & Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu (Telugu) and Kanchana 3 (Tamil). However, she rosed to fame after her stint at the popular reality-based show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It the show, she was known for her awesome game strategy and ugly fights with singer Rahul Vaidya.

