We informed you that Toshi Sabri will be entering the BB house as Rahul Vaidya's Connection and ex-contestants Jasmin Bhasin as Aly Gony's connection.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is soon going to witness Connection Week wherein we will see housemates' family or friend entering the BB house to support them. As the show is just two weeks away BB makers are putting all efforts to make the show interesting. With this Connection week, audiences are going to get enough masala and entertainment to gossip.

Earlier, we told you that Toshi Sabri will be entering the BB house as Rahul Vaidya's Connection and ex-contestants Jasmin Bhasin as Aly Gony's connection. Now we have an update on another housemate's connection, as per The Times of India, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra will be entering the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 | 'Mai bhi bata...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee hints at revealing secrets of Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik

A source close to Bigg Boss informed ETimes that Paras who was in Chandigarh has flown down Mumbai early today. He will be undergoing coronavirus test and then on Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he will enter Salman Khan's show with other connections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also, there are reports that Ex-Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh will be entering the house as Rakhi Sawant's connection. As she has crossed all the lines, so, he will be entering the show to bring her on track.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to get evicted this Weekend Ka Vaar? Details inside

This coming week is going to be high on drama and entertainment as the fresh faces will be entering the house to add twists. Currently, Jasmin, Vindu and Jyotika (Rubina's sister) are quarantined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant's rivalry is keeping the viewers hooked to the show. In the recent episode, we saw TV actress throwing a bucket full of water on Controversy queen after she called Abhinav Shukla "tharki". Rubina lost her cool and is willing to slap the Main Hoon Na actress at the cost of her exit from the BB house. The couple has been maintaining a safe distance from Rakhi ever since she pulled his drawstrings, however, after the recent event, they both went berserk and gave a befitting reply to Rakhi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv