Bigg Boss 14, Episode 9 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the ninth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Apart from the new contestants, this season also welcomed Toofani Seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan). In the latest episode of this season, contestants witnessed the first eviction in the house.

Episode eighth of the reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a rift among the contestants on daily 7 items. Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia were seen locking horns over the number of items and were not ready to agree on the one reasonable thing. However, Jasmin got agreed to Gauahar's proposal and gave up her 3 items for a food packet.

After that, the contestants were asked to gather in the garden area for the elimination task. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to start the nomination task by putting the pot onto scarecrow. Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani received the highest votes in the nomination round. However, Bigg Boss changed the scene and gave all the powers to the seniors to evict the first contestant from the BB house.

Seniors unanimously took Sara Gurpal's name, who received only one nomination from Jaan Sanu. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla called Toofani Seniors' decision unfair as Sara was nominated by just one person in the house. After the seniors' decision, Bigg Boss asked Sara Gurpal to leave the house. Meanwhile, the housemates were seen developing new bonds and groups in the house.

Posted By: Srishti Goel