New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants are trying their level best to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show.

The first week of BB 14 has already been completed and raised the curiosity among the fans about the next confirmed contestant. Now, the beginning of the second week will witness the first nomination task and the freshers get a chance to throw their enemies out of the house. But, according to a promo shared by Colors TV, the final call for the first eviction will only be taken by the 'Toofani Seniors'.

In the promo we have seen, Nikki Tamboli attacks Shehzaad Deol for not being himself and faking his personality. She says that he does not deserve to stay in this house so he must leave and nominates him. Also, Rubina Dilaik pours out her frustration for Eijaz Khan and says that he can do anything to win the task and just pretends to be nice. SO, she breaks his mannequin.

However, Bigg Boss will follow the theme and will remind housemates about 'ab scene paltega'. Bigg Boss will give entire responsibility to the seniors and will ask them to decide the first eviction from the show on the spot. The looked so unsure and shocked in the promo. Now it will be interesting to see how seniors will take a call on this. Also, if Nikki Tamboli will get a chance to use her power and she would be able to throw out the strongest competitor of hers.

Posted By: Srishti Goel