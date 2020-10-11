Bigg Boss 14, Episode 8 Precap: Waiting for an episode 8 of the Bigg Boss Season 14? Have a look at this exciting promo of today's upcoming episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the audience. Along with the new contestants (freshers of the season), Bigg Boss has also welcomed the 'Toofani Seniors' (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan) this year to add more drama and entertainment to the show.

Now in Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will understand the theme 'Ab scene Paltega' as one of the fresher contestants Nikki Tamboli got special powers. She is now equivalent to the seniors in the house. Also, television show Chhoti Sardarni's cast Meher and Sarabjeet will visit BB House to add more trouble in contestants journey. They will introduce some interesting tasks that might lead to other disputes in the house.

Whereas, to make your weekend more special, the makers of Bigg Boss will connect you with Mumbai Indians' champs all the way from Abu Dhabi. Also, Lucky viewers will get a chance to interact with the three ace players of Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, contestants will get their first-ever report card from the seniors. Rubina Dilaik will face serious criticism from all the three seniors as they will found her performance disappointing. Rubina Dilaik also received feedback on her performance from show host Salman Khan on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Now, it will be interesting to watch if Rubina will leave her husband's build bubble or not. Also, if Nikki Tamboli will handle the responsibility given by the seniors or misuse it for her benefit.

Posted By: Srishti Goel