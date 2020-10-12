Bigg Boss 14, Episode 8 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the eighth episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Apart from the new contestants, this season also welcomed Toofani Seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan). In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season, contestants disappointed show host Salman Khan. Dabangg actor asked them to pack bags and leave.

Episode eighth of the reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 started with freshers' disappointment as the 'Toofani Seniors' chose Nikki Tamboli as a confirmed contestant instead of Pavitra Punia. Eijaz Khan asked Gauahar if the house is now going to accept all her unreasonable things. However, Gauahr assured the housemates that the final call will only be taken unanimously. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli enjoyed her new powers and assured the audience to use them wisely.

Later, Salman Khan gave some quick statements- made by the freshers for the seniors and asked them to guess 'who said what'. Seniors took Pavitra's name twice but she did not say a word against them. Pavitra got hurt and started crying. To which, Gauahar, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan said that they believe Pavitra is the strongest contestant among all. Toofani Seniors also gave her the title of 'Perfect for Bigg Boss'. After that, Sidharth Shukla said that he bet on Pavitra (Mere toh paise pavitra par lage hai).

Meanwhile, contestants disappointed show host Salman Khan and Toofani Seniors after their performance in the rating tasks. Jai Ho actor asked the contestants to pack bags and leave the house. He said that their performance was totally a waste of time and walked off from the stage.

Posted By: Srishti Goel