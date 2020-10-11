Bigg Boss 14, Episode 7 Highlights: Bigg Boss turned out to be an entertaining 'watch from home' package for its viewers as the contestants no stone unturned to impress the audience. Read on to know what happened in the seventh episode of this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of the television reality show Bigg Boss has started with a bang and like always the contestants in the BB house are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Apart from the new contestants, this season also welcomed Toofani Seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan). In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season, Salman Khan has given a reality check to the contestants and asked them to buckle up.

The episode seventh of the reality game shows Bigg Boss Season 14 started with a tussle between Nikki Tamboli and Sara Gurpal for the immunity task. At the end of the task, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Nikki Tamboli won and got the immunity. Also, Salman Khan hosted the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season and appreciated the ladies for their incredible performance.

But, Salman Khan brought an amazing twist and asked Toofani Seniors to choose one confirmed contestant between Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia. Seniors unanimously chose Nikki Tamboli as the first confirmed contestants and gave her special powers. Nikki Tamboli also got a chance to shop from BB Mall.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan revealed why he was scared and playing at backfoot. Khan told Sidharth Shukla that he had a traumatic past experience with a woman. Now, he keeps a distance from women and doesn't want to get into any kind of verbal spat with them. Whereas, Shukla assured him that BB house is the safest place and people can clearly watch who is right and who is wrong. Salman Khan also motivated Eijaz Khan to play loud and clear.

