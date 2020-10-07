New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the Bigg Boss Season 14 have left the audience in excitement with the promo of episode fourth of this immensely engaging season. The fans can't stop praising the contestant and the Toofani Seniors for their commendable job in the show. Meanwhile, BB contestants performed their first-ever task and announced Abhinav Shukla as a winner. But, Bigg Boss added a 'spicy tadka' to Abhinav Shukla's first victory in the game.

In the promo, we have seen that Bigg Boss has given a choice to Abhinav Shukla to choose between immunity and wife Rubina's entry pass. Bigg Boss has said, "Abhinav you have two options, either keep your immunity and stay safe from the elimination this week or donate your immunity and get your wife inside the BB house. Give her a chance to play as an accepted contestant." Rubina has been seen all in tears as she understood how the game is going to be difficult for the duo.

The latest promo shared by the makers also showcases how all housemates get teamed up against Nikki Tamboli. In this season, Bigg Boss has given the 'BB Mall' charge to Hina Khan so that she can give only 7 items a day. The 11 contestants are being asked to make decisions on seven items but they got into a heated argument with Nikki Tamboli as she is not giving up on her 2 items. Rubina Dilaik said that there is no point in talking to her, she won't listen.

Whereas, Gauahar is seen taking advantage of the situation and said, "Until you will not make any decision, I will not let you eat dinner." In today's episode, it will be interesting to see if contestants will agree on the common 7 items or not. And, if Abhinav will leave his immunity for wife Rubina's entry pass.

Posted By: Srishti Goel